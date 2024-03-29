“Can’t wait for him on @X !!!!!” - Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin expresses excitement over $80M worth Nick Saban’s potential move to social media

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is back again with his quippy posts on X, this time regarding former Alabama coach Nick Saban's potential foray into the world of social media. The seven-time national champion coach caught everyone's attention when his wife, Terry Saban, revealed in an ESPN interview that Saban had put a foot in the door of the digital world.

"He's actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email," Miss Terry said.

Reacting to the news, Kiffin reposted it and wrote:

"Can’t wait for him on @X!!!!!"

Nick Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth, has always practiced an old-school approach, whether on or off the field. However, retiring after 17 years at the helm of Alabama's football program, it seems the legendary coach is ready to embrace the fast-paced digital world.

Even Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, recently reactivated her X account, garnering much attention from fans and the Alabama faithful.

Lane Kiffin backs Nick Saban over NIL issue

The Ole Miss Rebels coach has thrown his support behind Nick Saban's stance on the issues surrounding name, image and likeness and the transfer portal, describing them as detrimental to college football.

In an interview with Andy Staples of On3 Sports, Kiffin expressed his concerns about the impact of these developments on the sport.

While acknowledging the benefits that NIL deals and the transfer portal can offer his program, Lane Kiffin also talked about the negative implications they bring to college football as a whole. Despite Ole Miss benefiting from these changes, Kiffin still considers them a "disaster."

Kiffin highlighted how these changes have influenced his recruiting strategy, indicating a shift towards favoring transfer prospects over high school recruits. He also mentioned the challenges of dealing with demands from prospects seeking substantial compensation.

In proposing a solution to what he perceives as a problem in college football, Kiffin suggested implementing a structured pay system that treats players as employees with transparent contracts and revenue sharing.

