Certified Padres fan Arch Manning poses with star pitcher Joe Musgrove after disappointing faceoff with Mariners

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been the talk of college football as he waits to ascend to the Longhorns' QB1 spot after taking over from Quinn Ewers, who departed for the NFL via the draft. After being Ewer's backup for two seasons, Manning got the nod from coach Steve Sarkisian to be the Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025.

Ad

During the off-season, Manning has been posting pictures of various activities he has been involved in after Texas's spring training. On Saturday evening, the Texas quarterback attended the San Diego Padres' 4-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Arch Manning after the game. Musgrove captioned the picture that was also reposted by Manning:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lotta firepower at Petco today!," Musgrove wrote.

Ad

Trending

Musgrove's IG stories

Arch Manning praised for off-season work

The Arch Manning hype train has picked up more steam in the offseason as the 2025 college football season approaches. According to BetMGM, Manning is the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy (+700) ahead of Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik (+1100) and Penn State Nittany Lions' QB Drew Allar (+1300).

Ad

During a news conference last week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the work that the highly-regarded Manning had been putting in to be the Longhorns' QB1 during the offseason.

"I just continue to see a guy who has taken it and is trying to really go for it," Sarkisian said. "He just doesn't want to leave any stone unturned. He's working at his craft. He's working so hard in the offseason conditioning runs.

Ad

"He's now setting up those voluntary throwing sessions with the receivers during the week or on the weekend. He's breaking the team down, doing all those natural things that a quarterback has to do to instill belief in his teammates, to instill belief in the staff."

During an interview with On3 at the NFLPA rookie premiere on Friday, Manning's former teammate, Quinn Ewers, also backed the quarterback's work ethic.

Ad

“I’m super excited to see what he (Manning) does," Ewers said. "He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier. He’s going to set himself up to be as successful as he wants to be, and I think he’s got a chance to go do exactly that and continue on living out what we built at Texas.”

Arch Manning will command the spotlight as one of the most talked-about players in college football next season as he steps into the role as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More