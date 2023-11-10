CFB analyst Joel Klatt drops his prediction for Michigan vs Penn State game, claims JJ McCarthy will turnout to be a standout star

The Michigan Wolverines are still standing strong as one of the undefeated teams in college football this season. While their schedule might not have been very competitive, Jim Harbaugh and his team faced one of their toughest opponents in Week 11 this season, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The No. 2 ranked Wolverines and the No. 9 ranked Nittany Lions will be locking horns this upcoming weekend. Just like Michigan, Penn State has also been dominant this campaign, recording just one loss at the hands of Ohio State. So will they be the team to end the winning streak of the Wolverines?

CFB analyst Joel Klatt shared his prediction and preview of the highly anticipated Michigan vs Penn State game of Week 11 on 'The Joel Klatt Show'.

Klatt went on to talk about how Michigan has evolved from a running style to a passing style offense this campaign. He additionally mentioned how QB JJ McCarthy is a big factor in the success that the team is enjoying.

"Their strength is their quarterback. JJ McCarthy is playing some of the best football in the country. Nobody likes to give him credit for it," Klatt said.

Watch the video below from 6:00 mark to hear Klatt's comments about McCarthy:

McCarthy is currently on an impressive run with Michigan, recording 2,134 passing yards and 18 TD passes this season. His ability to read defenses and high football IQ have improved the offense of the team from last year, which mostly relied on the running game.

This led to Klatt being impressed with the improvement that McCarthy and the team have shown since last year. Currently, McCarthy is ranked third in both pass completion (75.7%) as well as yards per attempt (10.4).

"JJ's playing unbelievable football. He is the catalyst to their offense now," Klatt added.

The CFB analyst then went on to talk about Penn State and how Drew Allar played his best game when the Nittany Lions defeated Maryland 51-15 last weekend.

He then further broke down the strategy of how Penn State tried to push the ball more down the field in Week 10, something that was lacking during their loss to Ohio State.

More Details of the Michigan vs Penn State game of week 11

The Michigan vs Penn State game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 11. It is slated to kick off at around 12 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium, the home turf of the Nittany Lions.

Fans can catch all the action of this Week 11 clash from the comfort of their homes. The Michigan vs Penn State game will be broadcast on Fox Network on television, while the live stream of the game will also be available on various streaming platforms such as the FuboTV app.