CFB analyst makes his stance clear on the Arch Manning hype as Texas looks to stop Ohio State in 2025

Arch Manning will take over as quarterback for the Texas Longhorns with no shortage of hype. As Peyton and Eli's nephew, Manning comes from a family considered football royalty. Fans have anticipated him taking the reins for Steve Sarkisian's offense since he arrived in Austin.
Front Office Sports' Adam Breneman believes Manning will live up to the lofty expectations being set.
"The only person in college football who can stop an Ohio State repeat is Arch Manning. At least, that's what Vegas thinks," Breneman said. "Lucky for us, they play in Week 1 of 2025. The Arch Manning hype has never died down, and it's for good reason. In just 90 attempts this year, he had 13 total touchdowns and a 68% completion rate.
"If you calculate his stats over a 16-game season relative to Quinn Ewers' pass and rush attempts, Manning would've racked up 5,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns, better than any of this year's Heisman finalists."
Taking Arch Manning's potential into account, Breneman suggests that oddsmakers consider Texas favorably in the College Football Playoff national title picture. The Longhorns have made back-to-back semifinal games.
Four of Texas' five starting offensive linemen from last season have departed. The Longhorns' top three receivers are also gone, but Breneman believes DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ryan Wingo will step up. Reinforcements have joined Steve Sarkisian's team, as well.
"Texas has the top-ranked 2025 recruiting class coming in," Breneman said. "That's their fourth top-five recruiting class in a row, and they've hardly lost any in the portal in the offseason. So, Vegas has now seen enough to make Texas the betting odds favorite to win the natty next year."
Why is Arch Manning so highly touted?
Arch Manning was a five-star recruit coming out of New Orleans' Isidore Newman High School. He was an All-American and a four-time state prep honoree who 247 Sports, On3, and Rivals all listed as the No. 1 passer in his class.
Manning went 34-9 as a starter at the high school level, putting up 8,599 passing yards and 115 touchdowns. He rushed for another 1,155 yards and 25 scores.
As a freshman at Texas, he played very little. He made two starts for an injured Quinn Ewers last season, winning both while flashing the ability so many are excited to see this upcoming fall.
