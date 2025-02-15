CFB analyst names the one WR who could change Texas A&M’s offense in 2025 

On3's J.D. PicKell believes Kevin Concepcion could be a difference-maker for the Texas A&M Aggies offense next season. The wide receiver transferred to the Aggies after two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last year, he finished with 53 receptions for 460 yards and six touchdowns.

Ad

On Saturday, PicKell discussed how quarterback Marcel Reed may benefit from having Concepcion to target. He also talked about how the wide receiver could significantly contribute to Texas A&M's offense in the 2025 season.

Reed finished last season with 147 completed passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Marcel Reed, he can real deal throw the football, and so A&M going out and getting the Kevin Concepcion from NC State, I think that is an addition," PicKell said (7:44 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Ad

PicKell pointed out that Reed can rely on Conception to make big plays if their opponents try to stack the box against the Aggies' running offense.

"If you want to try and stack the box, or you want to try and trigger quickly from the second or third level of the defense to try and play the perimeter game, guess what? There's real estate behind you and a matchup on the outside now with Concepcion that is going to give you problems and is going to probably get loose," PicKell said (7:56 onwards).

Ad

"And if Marcel Reed gives him a good ball, probably going to be, you guessed it, the War Hymm playing for the folks in College Station."

Texas A&M offense ahead of the 2025 season

Texas A&M finished last year with an 8-5 record and was ninth in the Southeastern Conference in total yards (5,279). On Dec. 27, they competed in their final game of the season in a 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Ad

Reed had completed 26 of 42 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Since the season ended, the roster has added and lost key players from their offense. One of the stars they lost from the transfer portal was wide receiver Noah Thomas, who has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He led the Aggies in receiving yards with 39 receptions for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ad

The team hopes Conception can be a suitable replacement to impact the offense. Texas A&M will also have running back Le'Veon Moss returning for his senior year.

Moss led the team in rushing yards with 121 carries for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, Moss suffered a leg injury that caused him to miss the Aggies' last four games.

With Conception and Moss on the roster, Texas A&M's offense for the 2025 season has the potential to improve from last season. They'll have a chance to showcase their new offense when they face the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback