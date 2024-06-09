CFB analyst ranks top 5 college football stars in latest edition of EA Sports game

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released on July 19. After a hiatus of over 10 years, the beloved franchise is getting revived with a new series. With the last game being NCAA 14, fans are waiting for the arrival of this highly anticipated game.

Amid the anticipation surrounding the game, college football analyst RJ Young named five college football players who will be the highest-rated. His list of players is from notable programs like the Texas Longhorns, Colorado Buffaloes, Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to Young's list, Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter will be the highest-rated players with a 98 overall in EA Sports College Football 25. Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Georgia QB Carson Beck will be the next-best players in the game, with 97 overall.

While the official player ratings are yet to be released, RJ Young makes a strong case for his predicted player rating list. Both Hunter and Gordon proved to be influential players for their team. And given their agility with the ball, they could be top offensive threats when the game launches next month.

EA Sports' Christian McLeod opens up about the passion behind making the game

In an interview with On3, College Football 25 lead producer Christian McLeod gave fans an insight into what went down behind the development of the highly anticipated game. McLeod talked about bringing the surreal experience of playing in different stadiums.

"Super important," McLeod said. "When we came back, that was our core pillar is how do we satisfy the core? It had to look right, it had to feel right. The gameplay had to be rooted in authenticity. So that was our core X especially in Year 1. As we are building this foundation and we're bringing it back from where we were 10 years ago, we had to hit on that." (39:40)

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released initially for next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Details about the release of the PC port of the game are yet to be released.