"EA's attention to detail continues to be immaculate" - Fans react to a major mistake in EA Sports College Football 25

Fans await the release of EA Sports College Football 25, set for release on July 19. After an 11-year hiatus, the franchise’s return has generated significant buzz.

EA Sports unveiled the gameplay trailer, highlighting new player traits to enhance gameplay. These included improved performance under pressure and better identification of oncoming blitzes. One of the standout features is the new injury system, "Wear and Tear," which tracks the specific injury effects of each play.

College Football 25 features an excellent gameplay experience with strong attention to detail. However, this attention to detail was questioned due to a significant oversight at UFCU Stadium, the home of the Texas State Bobcats.

The game mistakenly omitted the stadium’s second level of seating, a glaring error that fans noticed. One fan sarcastically remarked:

"EA's attention to detail continues to be immaculate."

"If this game gets delayed to add the second deck of the fucking Texas State bobcats I’m gonna be livid," another fan tweeted.

"They didn’t want to show all those empty seats every game," a fan tweeted.

A few other fans just enjoyed this situation and pulled the leg of the Bobcats:

"Just appreciate the fact you in the game fam," a fan tweeted.

The standard cover of College Football 25 features Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

The deluxe edition cover features these athletes alongside Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinton Judkins.

EA Sports has also incorporated real student-athletes into the game. They have offered them $600 and a copy of the game, valued at $70, to use their name, image and likeness.

EA Sports hype up expectations with EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS teams with offers extended to every FBS roster player. In May, over 12,800 players were accepted, surpassing EA’s goal of 87% participation by early March. Texas quarterback Arch Manning declined the offer. Generic avatars replaced non-participating players.

The game includes popular modes from the previous NCAA series, such as Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory. Dynasty Mode will support online and offline play, accommodating up to 32 users per dynasty. However, online play will not be cross-compatible between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Dynasties can span up to 30 years, with players starting as head coaches or coordinators, each with unique backstories like "motivator," "recruiter" or "tactician." Users can customize conferences, creating leagues with up to 20 teams.

The recruiting feature will include over 4,000 prospects, allowing teams to hold up to 85 scholarship players. Users will manage recruiting efforts, but name, image and likeness deals won't impact recruiting. The transfer portal will allow players to encourage transfers.