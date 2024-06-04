"The gameplay had to be rooted in authenticity": EA Sports' Christian McLeod sheds light on commitment behind making College Football 25

It was a long 11 years, but EA Sports is giving a sweet gift to college football fans this fall in the form of EA Sports College Football 25, which is set to be released on July 19. The game's creators, Christian McLeod and Ben Haumiller shared insights on the Andy Staples On3 podcast, discussing their commitment to authenticity and tradition.

One key focus was bringing the surreal experience of playing in different stadiums as close to reality as possible. The developers ensured that iconic traditions were faithfully recreated.

“Super important,” McLeod said. (Timestamp: 30:47.) “We came back, and that was our core pillar. How do we satisfy the core? It had to look right. It had to feel right. The gameplay had to be rooted in authenticity.”

The gaming giant paid meticulous attention to detail to immerse players in the genuine college football atmosphere. Given the technological advancements since NCAA Football 14, the last game in the franchise, gamers can expect significantly improved graphics on modern consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The primary goal is to capture the look and feel of the game accurately. The video game promises a deeply authentic experience, blending modern graphics with beloved college traditions.

Pillars of EA Sports College Football 25

The much-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 is set to launch on July 19, and early reviews from gamers and journalists are filled with praise.

Design director Scott O'Gallagher has highlighted the game's three main pillars:

"134 Ways to Play" "All 22" "Stories of Saturday"

"134 Ways to Play" will try to imitate diverse offensive schemes from each of the 134 FBS teams. The "All 22" feature will focus on the unique traits of particular players and their critical role in the team’s performance.

Last, but not least, "Stories of Saturday" aims to bring the emotional highs and lows of college football to life, with reactions based on atmosphere and gameplay states. The game also introduces a "Wear and Tear" feature, which will enable strategic maneuvers to avoid injuries, giving an authentic feel to the game.

EA has packed the game with 80 in-game abilities, categorized into physical and mental aspects. These abilities are tiered into Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze, each offering different advantages but with no guaranteed outcomes.

