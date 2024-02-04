The rumor mill has been churning once again about the possibility of UCLA coach Chip Kelly bolting for an NFL job.

The Bruins are making a transition to the Big Ten conference this year. As per reports, Kelly has been interviewing for offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL.

Chip Kelly spent the last six seasons with UCLA, going 35-34. He ended last year with a 8-5 record and an LA Bowl victory over Boise State, which kept him out of the hot seat.

As per CFB insider Jesse Simonton, the UCLA Bruins are in a tough spot to either let their coach go and suffer the repercussions or continue the relationship, which is hanging by a thread:

"The Bruins signed the nation's 68th class- down 39 points from the prior cycle and good for 17th in the Big Ten. They save five-star quarterback Dante Moore transfer to rival Oregon after a shaky freshman season.

"They lost ballyhooed defensive coordinator D'anton Lynn to USC. Two of their top returning defensive players- safety Kamari Ramsey and corner John Humphrey-transferred to play for the Trojans too."

Furthermore, Simonton also noted that the Bruins are not at the top when it comes to NIL deals.

Thus if Chip Kelly pulls the plug and bolt in the coming days, the Bruins roster may see a massive exodus of players during the 30-day transfer window that will open. That will leave UCLA in a very vulnerable position.

Chip Kelly a possible candidate for Washington Commanders OC job

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders could view Kelly as a suitable candidate for their offensive coordinator role under recently hired coach Dan Quinn.

The UCLA coach reportedly had two interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders for their OC role, but the Raiders hired Kliff Kingsbury.

Thus, Kelly who spent three seasons as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and one with the 49ers, could make a comeback to the NFL, given the interest he has been showing in the past few days.

