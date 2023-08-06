CFB insider details a major reason behind the Pac-12 implosion, which cost George Kliavkoff his media deal and top schools

The Pac-12 is on the verge of extinction with all the turbulence going around, and we can find a major reason.

The conference is now down just four teams after USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Utah, among others, all left. It was a tough break for the conference, but it was expected for several reasons.

Firstly, the Pac-12 media rights deal was mainly in streaming with Apple, and the money was considerably less than what the other conferences were getting.

As well, according to CFB insider Jim Williams, he believes the ESPN vs. FOX feud is what resulted in being the beginning of the end for the Pacific-12.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC The ESPN VS FOX feud is what ended the the @pac12 We go back to 2013 Texas going to the Pac-12 to form a Pac-16 would have weakened ESPN’s position in college sports television and strengthened FOX’s position. Longhorn Network was a device used to leverage a situation in ESPN’s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"The ESPN VS FOX feud is what ended the the @pac12. We go back to 2013 Texas going to the Pac-12 to form a Pac-16 would have weakened ESPN’s position in college sports television and strengthened FOX’s position. Longhorn Network was a device used to leverage a situation in ESPN’s favor… and that’s what it did," part of his tweet read.

According to Williams, once FOX wanted the west coast market, the Big Ten added USC and UCLA. With that, the Pac-12 started crumbling and couldn't compete with a major media feud.

"FOX did the @bigten deal and added USC & UCLA to gain the LA market - then this week with the additions of Oregon and Washington to the B1G they made sure they controlled the biggest brands on the West Coast."

"Now let me make it clear that the Pac12 made many mistakes that caused it to implode, so this not just a FOX VS ESPN story. It seems that if there was a bad choice to be made the PAC12 seemed find it."

Will the Pac-12 survive?

Currently, the Pac-12 has just four schools in the conference, but they did release a statement saying they are focused on securing the best possible future for the schools and the conference.

The next steps for the Pac-12 are uncertain at this time, but Commissioner George Kliavkoff needs to act fast if they want to remain a conference. He could add other schools from other conferences or merge with another conference.

However, Kliavkoff has been adamant that the Pac-12 will survive, even if the feud between FOX and ESPN made them nearly extinct.

