CFB Insider drops update on Bill Belichick firing rumors amid recent controversy around UNC HC for poor start to 2025

Bill Belichick has had a jittery start to his coaching career at North Carolina. The Tar Heels (2-3) have lost two games on the trot, and rumors were suggesting that Belichick might be on the hot seat. However, NFL Insider Dianna Russini has reported that Belichick has no plans of leaving UNC anytime soon. &quot;Belichick has told those close to him that he loves coaching at the college level. More than that, he believes they're building something meaningful at UNC. ... Lombardi is fully on the same page.&quot; read an excerpt from The Athletic on Saturday. The Tar Heels have lost three games this year by 25 points or more, which has sparked some concern over whether Belichick's team can compete against top programs in the country.North Carolina hired Belichick in December 2024. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the team. Given Belichick's lucrative deal at UNC, many are expecting him to deliver success at the school. Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl winner. He won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots and two as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.Dave Portnoy believes Bill Belichick might not be the right fit for coaching college footballNCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: ImagnAmid UNC's poor start to the season, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has suggested that Bill Belichick might not be the right fit at the collegiate level."I think this experiment will be done,&quot; Portnoy said on &quot;Fox Big Noon Kickoff&quot; on Saturday. I want Belichick out of college football. He's my idol, he won me a ton of Super Bowls, (he's) not a college guy."North Carolina had a BYE in Week 7. However, Belichick's UNC will return to action on Friday, to face Cal on the road.