CFB insider Josh Pate offers his take on the perfect CFB College Conference scenario 

College football insider Josh Pate has an interesting take on how he'd reshuffle conferences if he was the commissioner of the game.

On X/Twitter, Pate shared an image of how he'd change the landscape of the game if he were the man leading the charge. Programs such as Texas, Stanford, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and more would see major conference jumps in his scenario.

There has been a lot of chatter recently about the desire for a college football commissioner. As it stands, no plans to implement such a position seem to be under consideration. Names like Nick Saban, the winningest and most decorated coach in college football history, have been thrown out as candidates for the hypothetical position.

For now, all eyes will be focused on the 2025 college football season, and if the Ohio State Buckeyes can repeat their national championship.

A new look for the landscape of college football in 2025

Next college football season will look a lot different for several big-name programs.

For starters, the defending champions Ohio State Buckeyes, including senior quarterback Will Howard, will be losing some key pieces to the NFL draft. Ohio State also lost standout defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who opted to join Penn State after his contract expired.

If that wasn't enough, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL, serving under Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll. With a new starting quarterback and completely new offensive and defensive coordinators to start the season, Ohio State could look completely different in 2025. Whether or not that's for the better or not remains to be seen.

Another program that will look different next season is Texas. With veteran starter Quinn Ewers now departing after declaring for the NFL draft, highly touted backup Arch Manning will take the reins of the offense. Manning is the nephew of multi-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, who have retired from NFL competition.

There are plenty of high expectations for Manning, and fans will be eager to see if he can live up to them next season. Interestingly enough, the two programs will open the regular season against each other on Aug. 30.

