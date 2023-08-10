CFB Insider reveals why Notre Dame wants Pac-12 teams Cal and Stanford to ACC 

Latest realignment reports suggest that Notre Dame has "advocated" for Cal and Stanford to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Although the Fighting Irish are an independent school for football only, they are in the ACC for other sports, so Notre Dame wanted Stanford and Cal to be in the conference.

According to reports, Notre Dame is open to Stanford in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Olympic sports. Still, only a few ACC athletic directors wanted to listen to the school, given they are independent in football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

CFB insider Heather Dinich quoted Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, who said the program was interested in helping the schools join the ACC for a different reason.

Heather Dinich @CFBHeather ND AD Jack Swarbrick told me the reason they advocated for Cal and Stanford was because “The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics. twitter.com/aadelsonespn/s…

"ND AD Jack Swarbrick told me the reason they advocated for Cal and Stanford was because “The notion that two of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics," she tweeted.

On the forefront, that does make a lot of sense as Stanford and Cal are more known for their academics rather than sports. With the Pac-12 potentially folding, Notre Dame wanted the schools to continue to be able to play collegiate sports at a high level.

Will Stanford and Cal leave the Pac-12?

Stanford and Cal have both been vocal in expressing their desire to leave the Pac-12 as they look at all their options.

With the Pac-12 down to just four schools left, Stanford released a statement saying they are focused on finding a future for Stanford college athletics.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," the statement said.

Meanwhile, California had a similar statement and made it clear they won't be watching from the sidelines. Instead, they are focused on finding a spot to continue college athletics.

"We are not watching and waiting from the sidelines. Together (we) are evaluating a variety of options that will ensure our student-athletes can continue to thrive, and that our intercollegiate athletics can continue to excel in a manner consistent with our international values," the Cal statement said.

What are the next steps for Stanford and Cal?

After it was revealed that Stanford and Cal wouldn't realign with the ACC, it's uncertain what their next move might be.

Stanford and Cal could decide to stay with the Pac-12, hoping the conference adds more teams. Or, the schools could join the American Athletic Conference or follow in Notre Dame's footsteps and go independent.

Regardless, the next few weeks will be very interesting to see what the future hold for Stanford and Cal.

Poll : Are you surprised Notre Dame wanted Cal and Stanford to the ACC? Yes No 0 votes