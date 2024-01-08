Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders marked his presence in Houston, Texas, as the world prepares for Monday's College Football Playoff national championship between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington.

The 2023 season is nearing its end, and the College Football Playoff Fanfest attracts many celebs. In an Instagram reel, Sanders graced the stage on Sunday, doing fist bumps with fans and answering questions.

However, remarks from fans in the comment section did not show any mercy towards the 21-year-old signal-caller. Acknowledging his presence at the event, one fan (@dipro611) wrote:

"Nobody cares."

Have a look at some other comments as the college football world roasts the Buffs' quarterback:

Shedeur Sanders gets stern advice from his dad Deion Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders isn't letting the critics get to him or his quarterback son, Shedeur. Despite a challenging season that started on a high note but ended with a 4-8 record, Coach Prime offered his son strong advice amid the external noise.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo with Shedeur, Deion Sanders delivered a clear message:

“Son they're upset with no valid reason to be. This thang is bigger than us but let's show them all the gifts that God has provided. Let's also keep our Peace, Joy & consistently display our Love for this game. CU let's do us and not engage in foolishness. #CoachPrime.”

Shedeur and the Colorado Buffaloes were in the seventh sky when the 2023 college football season started in September. Recording three out of three wins in the initial weeks after an abysmal 1-11 season in 2022, the Buffs fans were in disbelief, unable to fathom what was unfolding.

The name Shedeur Sanders started including itself in the Heisman Trophy talks. However, the party stopped from Week 4, with the Buffs managing only one win out of their next nine games. Fans and critics heavily scrutinized Coach Prime and Shedeur's outspoken personalities.

