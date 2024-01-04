Watch: When Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders hysterically roasted Deion Sanders Jr. for taking dad’s side

In a candid exchange captured on video by Well Off Media, Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, playfully roasted his brother Deion Sanders Jr. The banter revolved around Deion Sr.'s comedic endeavors and shed light on the dynamics within the Sanders family.

In the video, Shedeur playfully accused his brother and father of dismissing the cameraman's emotions during their interactions.

The exchange kicked off with Deion Sanders poking fun at the cameraman's reactions, highlighting the emotional investment of the unseen figure behind the lens.

Shedeur, known for his witty banter, took the opportunity to playfully roast his brother Deion Sanders Jr., asserting that the cameraman possessed emotions and feelings. Seemingly in contrast to Deion Jr.'s reactions, Shedeur said:

"The cameraman got emotions. The cameraman got feeling. The cameraman is prison for all this game that we shooting back and forth."

"I heard everything in your toolbox. It just blew me to my ears. Like I know whenever you sit on stage, talking or anything, I know what you about to do."

Shedeur shed light on the thin line between appreciation and hating in response to Deion Sanders' comedic moments.

Shedeur pointed out instances where individuals may laugh without truly understanding why, attributing it to his father's reputation as a comedian.

"It's a thin line between like, I'm hating on somebody versus like, you know, you're speaking to somebody."

Despite the playful banter, Shedeur emphasized that his intent was not to entertain but to inspire:

"I just hate that you're blind to things, man. I just see it. I just see it. I'm your bigger fan. I'm not interested in you. Well, I'm saying like, you borderline right now."

Here is the video:

Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft projections

Shedeur Sanders' stellar performance last season, where he amassed 3,230 passing yards and surpassed 10,000 career yards with 97 touchdowns, has not gone unnoticed by NFL scouts.

An AFC scouting director asserted that Sanders could be the third-best quarterback in the upcoming draft, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

Despite concerns about facing small-school competition and a record-breaking 56 sacks by Colorado's offensive line, Sanders remains a top prospect.

His projected position, affirmed by at least four NFL scouts and Mel Kiper Jr., keeps him in the conversation as one of the top-five passers in the 2024 draft class.

NIL deals and disparities

In the latest episode of "Coach Prime," analysts Yogi Roth and sports reporter Arielle Orsuto emphasized the stark differences in how standout players like Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter are valued compared to the majority of college athletes:

"There’s no guardrails. There’s no governance. Look at Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Their value in NFL is dramatically different than the majority of players in all of college football, let alone on Colorado’s roster.”

Roth expressed concerns about the lack of regulation in college football, especially when it comes to evaluating high school players. Hunter, valued at $2.3 million, exemplifies the entrepreneurial opportunities that can arise through social media and strategic partnerships.

Sanders and Hunter's NIL deals, reaching figures that surpass the earnings of some professional players, exemplify the vast financial contrasts within college football.

