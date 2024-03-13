Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, keeps finding engaging activities to express love for her children. From coloring her hair blue with Shelomi Sanders to celebrating festivals with her sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Pilar never backs off from spending time with her children.

However, this time she grabbed the spotlight, engaging in a fun activity using a colorful palette, paintbrush, and canvas. She tried painting a portrait of her son and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. She posted a reel on Instagram and asked her fans:

"Does this look like @shedeursanders"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While Pilar's work was meticulous, the CFB world gave her a hard time. Let's look at some of the fan comments:

Screenshot via Instagram

Also read: WATCH: Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders flaunts grand Valentine's Day gift by daughter Shelomi via latest IG post

Pilar Sanders reminisces Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' childhood days

Pilar Sanders took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the playful antics of her sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, during their childhood. Despite the college football offseason, the brothers continue to create memories together.

Shedeur and Shilo partnered with Truck Ranch, a big name in pre-owned trucks, displaying their adventurous spirit as they drove through the snow in sleek Dodge RAM trucks worth $100,000 each. On seeing her sons having fun, Pilar expressed her delight, saying:

“I just love how my sons @shilosanders and @shedeursanders still play together in the snow like they did when they were little.”

Their activities range from fashion ventures to generous gestures towards their family, like gifting Coach Prime a stunning house outside of Boulder. Shilo Sanders, in particular, caught attention for his fashion flair, with Pilar proudly sharing his ensemble featuring a unique skeletal print jacket.

Also read: PHOTO: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders flaunts matching hair with daughter Shelomi Sanders via latest IG post

Can Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders help their dad, Deion Sanders, take the Colorado Buffaloes to a college football playoff spot in the 2024 CFB season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.