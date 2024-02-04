5-star quarterback Julian Lewis has already bagged decent money while still being in high school. The USC Trojans 2025 commit signed an NIL deal without even attending a single day of practice, let alone playing a game at the college level. He will be heading to California, so it was fitting that the deal went through with a huge Cali brand.

According to On3 NIL, Lewis has inked a deal with Alo Yoga, a company valued at $10 billion. This makes the quarterback the first high school athlete to sign with the brand. This might be just a start for the soon-to-be Trojan who has high potential value for the football program on, and now off, the field.

Alo Yoga is a California-based fitness brand that is popular among celebrities on the West Coast. Stars like Gisele Bündchen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have often sported the brand's products. Now that they have Lewis under their umbrella, the hype is only going to go up.

However, this isn't the first NIL deal that the 5-star QB has signed. Last year, he signed a deal with jewelry brand Jaxxon as well as Leaf Trading Cards. Represented by Los Angeles-based agency Athletes First, Lewis already has an NIL valuation of $615,000.

With the Alo deal, the Carrollton High star would easily be the most sought-after high school athlete in the country. The college football world now wants him to ditch the USC Trojans to join Deion Sanders in Colorado.

College football world wants Julian Lewis to ditch Lincoln Riley for Deion Sanders

The news of Julian Lewis signing the huge NIL deal spread like wildfire in the college football world. Fans wasted no time reacting to it and it ended up as a trending topic. While almost everybody congratulated him on his achievement, many wanted him to ditch his USC commitment to go join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Here are some reactions:

The Georgia native had offers from many schools around the country, with the Bulldogs also among them. But he chose to leave his home state to go to the West Coast for his collegiate football dreams.

Should Julian Lewis listen to the fans and join Colorado? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

