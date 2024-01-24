Ever since Michigan's natty success, several questions have loomed over Jim Harbaugh's future as interest from NFL teams has grown. While Michigan has put up a $125,000,000 contract extension on the table, Harbaugh has kept his options open so far.

The national championship-winning coach reportedly has had interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers, and both teams have brought him back for second rounds.

Since then, multiple reports have come out in the past few days, suggesting Harbaugh to the Chargers is closer than ever. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently gave an update on the situation.

Ian Rapoport claims Jim Harbaugh to Chargers is not a done deal yet

The veteran NFL insider appeared on "Good Morning Football", and clarified that Harbaugh has yet to strike a deal with the West Coast team, despite going back for a second interview.

For a lot of people involved, felt like it would be the end of the entire road. It's just not there yet. He was in the Chargers building yesterday. There was no news as of late last night whether or not a deal got done.

While there are no updates on whether the Chargers have been able to strike a deal yet, the Falcons and the Wolverines are not completely out of the race.

Harbaugh also has interest from the Falcons also, of course, has a huge offer on the table for the University of Michigan to make him the highest paid coach in college football just needs to close the deal with the chargers to end all this.

Can Sherrone Moore be Jim Harbaugh's replacement?

While nothing is official as of now, Michigan will have to start planning for life after Harbaugh in case he does end up leaving for the NFL.

OC Sherrone Moore will be the top candidate to replace the veteran head coach. Moore served as the acting head coach of the Wolverines for four games in the 2023 season, as Harbaugh battled off-field issues and went undefeated, carrying on Michigan's win streak.

Harbaugh himself vaguely pointed at the possibility of Moore taking over head coaching duties in his recent appearance at the "March for Life".

Whether Jim Harbaugh signs with the Chargers or returns to college football to become the highest-paid coach is yet to be seen. However, Michigan's squad is set to undergo an overhaul after multiple key players declared for the NFL Draft.

