"Cheaters love cheaters" - 16X world champion Rick Flair posing with Jim Harbaugh amid Michigan sign-stealing scandal draws undue criticism from fans

In the middle of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and the college football world expecting Jim Harbaugh to get his second suspension of the year, former world wrestling champion Ric Flair has taken a stand supporting the embattled coach.

Flair posted a picture with Harbaugh to his X account, adding the following caption to it:

"Just Spent The Morning With My Close Friend The Great @CoachJim4UM! Go Blue! WOOOOO!"

Some fans joked that Jim Harbaugh had found the replacement for the Michigan analyst who was discovered stealing signs from other schools ahead of games:

Others loved to see the two sporting superstars together:

One fan thought that the "Dirtiest of them all," as Ric Flair was known, was an appropriate company for Harbaugh at the moment:

"Cheaters love cheaters," an X user wrote.

Other users made wordplay with the former wrestling champ's nickname:

This fan used a GIF to react to the encounter between the two sporting figures:

One college football faithful was confused since they believed that Flair was a follower of the North Carolina Tar Heels, not the Michigan Wolverines:

Some accounts raised an important question by asking: Why is this important?

One fan used the opportunity to throw dirt on the Wolverines:

Why is Jim Harbaugh getting suspended?: Michigan sign-stealing scandal

The NCAA is investigating the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, CFP No. 3) for allegedly stealing rival school signs ahead of games. While the NCAA rules do not prohibit sign stealing in the middle of a matchup, coordinating said sign stealing ahead of time during prior games is penalized.

According to the information made public, a Michigan analyst named Connor Stalions did exactly that, leading to the sign-stealing scandal that the school and its football coach are currently engulfed in. The saga has forced Satlions to resign from his job with the Wolverines.

There are still two things that could worry the Wolverines fans. First, it is unclear how much Jim Harbaugh knew about the scheme. Connor Stalions claims he alone knew about it, but that opens us up to our second point. Harbaugh could still be penalized for allowing this to happen under his watch.

Hence, the world of college football expects the Big Ten to preventively suspend the coach for some amount of time ahead of more NCAA investigations on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.