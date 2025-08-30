"Check Jeremiah Smith’s FanDuel account": CFB fans roast Ohio State WR for dropping multiple catches in crucial drive vs. Texas

During Saturday’s season-opening game between Ohio State and Texas, Jeremiah Smith, who had an incredible freshman season in 2024, with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, passed his drop total from all of last year’s campaign, where he only dropped one pass.Early in the game, on the Buckeyes’ first drive, Julian Sayin did not throw Smith the ball on a key fourth down. On the next drive, Ohio State made it a point to target Smith, but he dropped two straight passes, both of which he normally would’ve caught.The Buckeyes had to punt, and fans reacted to the drops on X, with some joking he was throwing the game on purpose.“Jeremiah Smith intentionally drops back-to-back passes for vegas🎭,” a fan wrote.“Check Jeremiah Smith’s Fanduel account something ain’t right,” one fan said.“Did Jeremiah Smith tell his friends to bet the under on his catches? #OSUvsTEX,” another fan said.More comments followed.“‘Best player in the country jeremiah smith’ Drops 2 balls 😂That clown isn't even the best WR in the country,” one fan said.“Jeremiah Smith currently leading the B1G in drops,” a fan commented.“Jeremiah Smith 2 drops in one drive????” a fan wrote.The good news for Ohio State was that after changing his gloves, Smith got back to playing like himself.Why are expectations from Jeremiah Smith so high?Smith’s freshman year was one of the best ever at Ohio State. He not only broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter’s freshman records but also earned first-team All-America honors. He was voted the Big Ten’s top wide receiver and top freshman and was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year award.His stat line included a national-best six receptions of at least 50 yards, a 56-yard clutch catch in the national title game against Notre Dame and incredible performances throughout the College Football Playoff. In four CFP games, Smith caught 19 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns, including a 187-yard, MVP-winning game against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.Also Read: &quot;An embarrassment&quot; &quot;Borderline racist &quot;: CFB fans call out Fox Sports for massive Jeremiah Smith mistake during Ohio State-Texas broadcast&quot;Jeremiah Smith was cut from his football team&quot;: CFB reporter reveals major turning point of Ohio State WR's career&quot;Don't mess this up&quot;- Cam Newton fires warning to Julian Sayin ahead of Ohio State QB's debut vs. Texas in high-profile season opener