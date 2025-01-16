Coach Prime engages in hilarious banter with Shedeur Sanders as he crashes his '2Legendary' show

Shedeur Sanders' "2Legendary" podcast took a humorous turn when his father, Coach Prime, surprised everyone with an appearance. Shedeur, who had led Colorado to its best season since 2016, was about to discuss his vacation when he was interrupted by Deion Sanders.

“I don’t want to talk about your vacation. I want to talk about your vacation that you left me off,” Deion said, poking fun at his son. “I take you everywhere and you leave me.”

Coach Prime then told Shedeur how he should present a collective front. When Shedeur said: "I'm at your house," the Colorado HC asked: "At my house or our house?"

"Yours," Shedeur replied. "I didn't put up money, so it's yours," the QB added.

Coach Prime gave his son a hard time for this, saying:

"Yeah. but you put up game. You helped me do what I do. See that's what you got to understand. You got to start talking about 'we.' You use singular, I don't like that. I taught you better than that."

Shedeur’s college career concluded with the Alamo Bowl. He’s a potential first-round NFL draft pick. Meanwhile, Deion remains focused on taking Colorado’s football program forward despite heavy speculation linking him to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy.

Shedeur Sanders linked to Tom Brady's Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are overhauling the head coach and quarterback departments, and Tom Brady’s influence as a minority owner plays a major role. The conversation includes quarterback option Shedeur Sanders, a projected first-round pick.

The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the draft, and the Colorado quarterback’s name continues to gain traction. NFL analyst Zack Rosenblatt highlighted Las Vegas's challenges. He said:

“The Raiders don’t have a viable quarterback option in place and might have won too many games to get a real shot at the draft’s top-two prospects, Shedeur, Cam Ward (Vegas has the sixth pick).”

Another NFL analyst, Jake Rabadi, shared his thoughts on Shedeur’s capabilities:

“I’ve done some in-depth scouting on the quarterbacks in this class for about a month now, and Shedeur Sanders is my quarterback 1 so far."

"I think the arm strength concerns are a little overblown & his accuracy is awesome. Very smart QB for the most part who has shown glimpses of extending plays at a fairly high level,” Rabadi added.

With Brady reportedly driving the decision-making, the Raiders could look to build a long-term future around the former Colorado QB.

