Coach Prime makes stance clear if Shilo Sanders is getting his car after running 4.52 at Colorado pro day

Deion Sanders made a pact with his middle son, Shilo, promising to buy him a car of his choice if he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the Buffaloes' pro day. The Colorado defensive back missed out on a new set of wheels by a blink at the Buffaloes' showcase in Boulder on Friday. His father wasn't making any concession with the deal.
Following the televised pro day, the elder Sanders discussed the matter. It wasn't specified if the agreement was a flat 4.4-second effort or anywhere between 4.4-4.49.
"If he ran a 4.4, he was gonna get a car," Sanders said. "Of his choice. That was the deal. So, he ran a 4.52, he's not getting a car, but I'm proud of him."
Coach Prime was asked what Shilo would get instead.
"A hug," Coach Prime succinctly answered.
Shilo will likely have to wait much longer to be drafted — if at all — than his younger brother, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Shilo wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and Friday was his best chance to test up close in front of professional scouts.
Coach Prime spoke about Shilo's prospects in January on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.
"Shilo has a situation where he gotta work his butt off to go where he wants to go, you know, whatever round that's gonna be," Sanders said. "But, he's always had it tough. ... He's resilient, though, so God has always worked with him that way. He's gonna have to really go get it. But, I like that."
How long is Coach Prime sticking with Colorado?
Last week, Deion Sanders and Colorado came to terms on a five-year, $54 million contract extension. The deal was a reward for what he's done for the program since taking over.
Coach Prime went 13-12 over his first two seasons in charge of the Buffaloes, including an 8-10 mark in conference action. The progress the program made last season, going 9-4 and remaining in the mix for a Big 12 title until the late going, was a big reason Colorado worked so hard to keep him in the picture.
Still, there are detractors, as there have always been with Deion Sanders.
"Mark Stoops has been at Kentucky for 12 seasons and has never won a division title or the SEC crown," CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli wrote. "He did win 10 games in 2018, though. ... When Stoops received a contract that paid him like a top-10 coach, there wasn't much national attention paid to it. He was just another coach being paid a lot of money, and some would argue he was paid too much."
Sanders forges into the upcoming season without his sons or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, making things even more interesting in Boulder.
