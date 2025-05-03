Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra gives sneak peek to baby Snow's bedtime with grandma Carolyn Chambers, pens warm message for mommy

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra gave fans a heartwarming glimpse of her son Snow's moment with his grandma Carolyn Chambers. Deiondra shared a story on Instagram that showcased her son cuddling up with her grandma for a quick nap.

Deiondra Sanders accompanied the post with a caption showcasing her love for her mom and son.

"Snow loves his grandma! I Love it! She be upset at certain things I say but she understands that Snow is my child and she allows me to learn parenthood my way. Thank you mommy. Love you," Deiondra wrote, tagging Carolyn Chambers

Baby Snow and Carolyn Chambers

Deion Sanders married his first wife, Carolyn, in 1989. The couple became parents to two kids, Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders. Coach Prime divorced Carlyn in 1998 before marrying Pilar Sanders in 1999.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders' eldest daughter gave birth to her first child last year in August. It was a special moment for Deiondra, who went through several hardships and complications throughout her pregnancy. Over the past few months, she's been enjoying her journey in the world of motherhood while watching her son grow up.

Last month, on an episode of Baller Alert, Inc, Coach Prime's daughter opened up about postpartum struggles and the challenges of becoming a parent. She said that despite having a lot of help, she feels overwhelmed.

"It's real, Sanders said. "I didn't really think that it was that real, because I was like, 'Oh, I have a lot of help, so I don't think I'll be going through it'. Baby, it hit me hard. It hit me very hard. I had so much help, and I still have so much help and it's still thoughts that, 'Why do I think like this?''

"No one tells you that a lot of the thoughts that you think about it's not real," Sanders continued. "It's just, it's your emotions and hormones trying to get back in tact."

Deiondra Sanders excited for first Mother's Day after giving birth to baby Snow

Snow celebrated his first Easter with the Sanders clan. Coach Prime's daughter shared a post on IG showing the gifts her son received on the occasion. Now, she's looking forward to her first Mother's Day after becoming a parent.

On Thursday, Coach Prime's daughter talked about her first upcoming Mother's Day on May 11.

"It's going to be my first Mother's Day. Every one keeps asking me what imma do," she wrote.

Both Deiondra and her son were present during Shedeur and Shilo's draft process. Snow attended his first football game when Colorado took on the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. He will now get the opportunity to cheer for his uncles as they begin their professional journeys in the NFL.

