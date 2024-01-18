Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders declares herself “ProudsSister” as Shilo and Shedeur Sanders walk at Louis Vuitton fashion show

Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders is having a proud moment as her brothers, Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, set the international stage on fire in Europe.

The Colorado quarterback and safety modeled for the 2024 Men's Fall-Winter collection by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week.

Giving off professional model vibes, the duo garnered widespread attention from the CFB world. Deiondra Sanders posted a reel from the Colorado Buffaloes Instagram account onto her story.

"Boy yall better walk😍🔥," she captioned

"#ProudsSister"

Deiondra Sanders is proud of Deion Sanders Jr.

In the latest episode of the 'Coach Prime' documentary, Deion Sanders proudly acknowledged his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., for his talent.

Coach Prime gave the title of his most talented young man to Bucky (Deion Sanders Jr.). The NFL Hall of Famer emphasized Sanders Jr.’s journey of self-discovery, despite a period of directionlessness.

Coach Prime also commended Bucky as an important player in his space. The recognition from the Buffs coach became a moment of pride for Deiondra Sanders, who shared the snippet on social media along with the caption,

“Proud sister.”

Bucky responded to his father's appreciation by sharing insights into the Sanders family mentality. He discussed the philosophy that Coach Prime established in his children, saying that nothing was given to them for free.

Sanders Jr. revealed that each of Coach Prime's children had to venture out and carve their path in the world.

The Coach Prime documentary, now in its second season on Amazon, offers an inside look at Deion Sanders' inaugural season with the Colorado Buffaloes. This season's narrative delves into the veteran coach's journey with the Buffaloes after his stint with Jackson State in the previous installment.

