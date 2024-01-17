Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. hints at missing sister Deiondra during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2024 show

Deion Sanders Jr., the 'Media Guy' for the Sanders clan and Coach Prime's son, is in Paris, France, with his brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, for the Men's Fall Winter Show in 2024, where the Colorado athletes will model for Pharell Williams' collection.

Sanders Jr. has been giving us glimpses of the trio's outing in Europe, particularly the Louis Vuitton headquarters, through his Instagram. He recently posted a story featuring the seating plans for the fashion show.

In the story, Deion Jr. pans the camera toward his seat (C.VII.68) with a Louis Vuitton envelope mentioning his name, 'Monsieur Deion Sanders Jr.'

He then shows the seat preceding his (C.VII.67), that of Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders, with a similar LV envelope mentioning her name: 'Madame Deiondra Sanders.'

Coach Prime's daughter couldn't be present at the event for reasons unknown. She'll miss her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, walking the stage for an international fashion show.

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, flaunts CHANEL bag

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is a fashion enthusiast who is making waves in the industry. Setting aside the Louis Vuitton infatuation that her brothers are experiencing, Deiondra likes Chanel.

The 31-year-old businesswoman recently flaunted her style on Instagram, sharing a throwback with a chic ensemble and her $6,000 Coco Chanel bag. The caption read,

"This ain't for everybody"

Venturing into the fashion scene, Deiondra recently partnered with Loreal Sarkisian, the first lady of the Texas Longhorns, to organize successful fashion events. The duo's efforts garnered recognition, even earning a special mention from Deiondra's mother, Carolyn Chambers, ex-wife of the Colorado HC.

Coach Prime himself gave a shout-out to the duo, as they also joined hands for charity fundraising in Houston.

