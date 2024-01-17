Deion Sanders Jr. is making the most out of the college football offseason with his brothers in Europe. Sons of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders - Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Jr. - were on a trip to France for the Paris Fashion Week.

Shedeur and Shilo modeled for Louis Vuitton's 2024 Men's Fall/Winter collection in collaboration with Parrell Williams. The Colorado athletes received quite the reception for their fashion sense in the past few days.

Deion Sanders Jr., on the other hand, enjoyed his vacation mostly behind the camera, giving fans first-hand glimpses of the event and mainly their time in Paris. Sanders has his own YouTube channel - "Well Off Media," and is the "Media Guy" for the Sanders clan.

On their way back, Deion Jr., also known as "Bucky," posted a story on Instagram, giving his followers a sneak peek of the Paris Airport.

"This is inside the airport, ladies and gentlemen," Deion Sanders Jr. said. "France got this inside the airport. This is crazy."

He referred to luxury fashion brand outlets like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel and Cartier, which have retail stores inside Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport. Have a look:

It seems Deion Jr. was amazed at the sight of these high-end brands in and around the Paris airport.

Deion Sanders Jr. misses sister Deiondra Sanders in Paris

In the glitzy world of fashion in Paris, Deion Sanders Jr. shared the extravagant experiences of his European adventure on Instagram. The Sanders trio, including Shedeur and Shilo, were in Paris for the Pharell Williams' Men's Fall Winter Show for the Louis Vuitton collection.

Deion Jr. revealed a touch of sentimentality in his recent Instagram story. Displaying the seating plans for the fashion show, he showed his designated seat (C.VII.68) with a Louis Vuitton envelope bearing his name.

However, he also panned the camera to the seat (C.VII.67) just before his, reserved for Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

The absence of Deiondra at the event remains a mystery, and Deion Jr.'s story hints at missing her at the international fashion scene.

