Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, took to social media to share her brother Shilo Sanders' latest adventures. The Colorado defensive back showcased his outdoor escapades with stunning pictures from the woods, earning praise from fans for his adventurous spirit.

Deiondra expressed her excitement by hyping up her brother in her post. She captioned it:

“Big Shilo”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot via Instagram

In the Instagram post, Shilo is seen embracing nature while sporting a camouflaged print jacket, cargo trousers, and black boots.

His caption, "Man vs. Wild," captured the essence of his wilderness exploration, giving off modeling vibes. Fans have previously applauded Shilo for his modeling skills, noting his natural flair on the runway.

Earlier in January, Shilo and his brother Shedeur turned heads when they strutted down the runway for Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter collection in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Also read: Deiondra Sanders’ baby daddy claps back at $45M worth Deion Sanders following hilarious back and forth - “WE HAVING SOCCER PLAYERS”

Coach Prime believes Deiondra Sanders will make the most of her pregnancy

Coach Prime is confident that his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, will excel in her upcoming journey into motherhood. While promoting his book in Dallas, Sanders shared his pride in the success of his recent book launch in Atlanta.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Atlanta for their overwhelming support during the event, which he described as feeling like home.

In a moment captured on video by his son, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr., Sanders shared his observations about Deiondra's approach to pregnancy, jokingly implying that she is making the most of it.

“Deiondra came, and I can tell it's going to be a long heck of a pregnancy ‘cause she milked that thing. She had people bring a chair and all that. Like she getting ready to milk this pregnancy,” said the Colorado HC."

[0:30]

Despite the humor, Sanders revealed on the "TODAY" show that he is experiencing mixed emotions about becoming a grandfather. While acknowledging that he feels somewhat unprepared for this new role, he graciously accepted gifts from the show's hosts for his future grandchild.

Also read: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders opens up about expectations from BF during tough times - “Gotta give you something”

Can Shilo Sanders help his dad Deion Sanders in turning the tide around at the Colorado Buffaloes? Mention your thoughts in the comments below.