Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been grabbing the headlines lately owing to her bad public breakup with R&B rapper Jacquees. However, the 31-year-old fashion influencer is choosing to stay positive in these testing times.

Deiondra's appearance on the "It's Giving" podcast with host Dr. Sarah Fontenot has garnered praise for her honest responses to personal questions. In one of the latest excerpts of the podcast, Dr. Fontenot asks Deiondra, "How did you get into your feminine?"

"I practice," Sanders' daughter replied.

"What is practice look like?" asks Sarah again.

"I don't wanna sound crazy, but I would like practice at home. I would just practice dancing more feminine sometimes so that I could try to make myself sexy, learn how to be sexy," said Deiondra.

"Like literally I just practice. I wanted to be more feminine. Sometimes at night I would just put on like sexy music and just dance sexy," she continued.

Given the tough time she faced earlier this month, Deiondra Sanders has been open about her feelings, even asking her fans to find solace in a simple smile to relieve stress and stay positive.

Deiondra Sanders relives traumatic relationship drama

Deiondra Sanders opened up about the emotional toll of her past relationship with Jacquees. She dove deep into the mental health challenges she faced as she shed light on the impact the toxic relationship had on her.

In response to Dr. Fontenot's inquiry about the mental health aspect, Deiondra said:

"Ufff, this is a deep one. I was in a bad relationship, and it brought me down to like a really bad point in my life. I had lost myself, I didn't know who I was or anything. I never been that type."

The relationship drama became public a couple of weeks ago, with Deiondra and Jacquees parting ways amid allegations of infidelity involving fellow artist Dreezy.

