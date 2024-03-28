Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans ever since she announced that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Jacquees, on Mar. 8, 2024.

This time, the 31-year-old said that she has been dealing with a mixture of emotions.

"Life lately has been a mixture of emotions with everything happening so fast," Deiondra wrote. "I have been extremely happy and excited on this new journey yet I began experiencing some new insecurities with my new body.

"At first it was hard to accept it. Nothing fits correctly any more and my body looks so different."

Despite the emotions, she remains grateful and excited to welcome her child.

Coach Prime laid down hilarious protocols for daughter Deiondra Sanders

When the Pro Football Hall of Famer was on a book tour, he also spent time with his daughter and eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. The trio enjoyed chicken wings in a fast-food restaurant while looking at Deiondra's ultrasound pictures. That's when 'Neon Deion's fatherly instincts woke up, leading him to lay down special rules that his daughter had no option but to accept.

"It's been a while since I understood this process," said Deion Sanders. "But you don't supposed to drink no more, no more hookah. What else you can't do? You can't stay at the club. You can't take pictures in the club no more, right."

Even though Deiondra Sanders tried to protest, it was to no avail.

"I just can't drink no more, which I haven't. I take Tylenol for my headache, which is unfortunate. Drinking and hookah and certain food I can't eat," said Deiondra in response to her father.

Coach Prime's daughter also revealed that she wanted her pregnancy era to be just like Rihanna's because the Barbadian singer broke boundaries while also expanding her business.