Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyne Chambers relishes memories of her Jamaican trip with "babygirl" Deiondra Sanders

Carolyne Chambers, the first wife of Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, shares two children with him. Carolyne, who got married to the Pro Football Hall of Famer in 1988, is the mother of Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders. She often posts pictures and life updates with their children. Carolyne walked down memory lane to reminisce about a holiday she took with her daughter Deiondra.

Carolyne Chambers uploaded a post on her Instagram story that featured snaps from the vacation she went on with Deiondra in 2021. The caption of the story was:

"Memories! My Babygirl took me to Jamaica to celebrate our birthdays"

In the post that dates back to April 2021, the mother-daughter duo posed for a stylish picture.

"With my Babygirl @deiondra sanders on our birthday. Good fun food family friends"

Carolyne has been supporting her daughter during her pregnancy journey. The graduate went to doctor's appointments and organized parties for her daughter's special time.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders got engaged to her longtime boyfriend

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders was surprised by Jacquees, her boyfriend-turned-fiance, and his family members as they organized a baby shower.

The couple shared several pictures and videos from the special day, but the most memorable moment was when the R&B singer got down on one knee to propose to Deiondra.

The artist gifted her a round-cut diamond engagement ring, beautified with side-stones on the band.

"She said YES! 🙏🏾💍," wrote Jacquees.

Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also attended the party along with Carolyne. The couple looked excited and happy to get engaged to each other.

Deiondra also shared her thoughts on social media during her pregnancy journey.

"My whole life will be changing in less than 2 months, and Im not even prepared one bit. Im stressed"

She gave birth to her first son, Baby Que, on August 9 and shared images from her special day after going through "challenges" like miscarriages, shortened cervix, etc.

As a new mom, Coach Prime's daughter is looking forward to making content which will feature her son.

