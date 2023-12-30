Cole Kramer’s GF Katie Miller goes down memory lane to cherish her fun-filled year spent with Minnesota QB

2023 proved to be a memorable year for Cole Kramer and his girlfriend, Katie Miller. Miller took to social media to go down memory lane and remember it all. She shared a couple of moments with the fans that defined the year for the Minnesota Golden Gophers QB.

Kramer had to wait four years to get his first start in his college football career. The same game turned out to be the last one he would ever play after deciding to hang up his cleats and look for a regular job after college. Miller captured the essence of 2023 for the quarterback in two images.

The first image that Minnesota Golden Gophers QB Cole Kramer’s girlfriend Katie Miller shared was from last month, when the program celebrated its Senior Day. In the photo, the couple can be seen posing happily for the clock as Miller held flowers in his hand.

“Senior Day in Nov,” Miller wrote in her Instagram story.

The second photo was taken after Kramer led the Golden Gophers to a win in the Quick Lane Bowl game against the Bowling Green Falcons. The QB’s girlfriend loved the way the year ended for the couple.

“& ended December with a bang! Such a memorable year.”

The game against the Falcons was Kramer's first ever start in his college football career. He had to step up after QB1 Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal. And the win ensured that the Minnesota fans would go home with a smile even at the end of a disappointing college football season.

The love between Cole Kramer and Katie Miller

This is not the first time that Cole Kramer and Katie Miller have expressed their love for each other on social media. After the Quick Lane Bowl win, the Minnesota QB penned a heartfelt note for his fiancee, invoking God and affirming his love for his lady love.

Miller, who works as a nurse, also shared a picture of her boyfriend enjoying some drinks after the Bowl victory. She didn't write anything on it but the emotion of it all was so clear.

Both Kramer and Miller are planning their wedding after the QB proposed to his girlfriend back in May. The couple intends to move to Arizona, where Kramer will reportedly look for a job in sales. Hopefully, their lives will remain eventful, just like this year.

