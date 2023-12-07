Recently, the rumor mill has been churning about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh making his way for another NFL stint with the Chicago Bears. It's been a roller-coaster season for Harbaugh and the Wolverines. From the three-game suspension due to the sign-stealing scandals, to his team making it to the playoffs, Harbaugh finds himself in a unique position.

But Jim Harbaugh could still be on the books for a big punishment for the sign-stealing scandal. And to avoid this situation, he might just decide to hop on the NFL bandwagon once again. According to sports personality Colin Cowherd, Harbaugh to the Bears makes the most sense from all spheres.

In a recent episode of "The Herd", Colin Cowherd went on to talk about the factors that make Harbaugh a good fit as the head coach of the Bears. He talked about how the Michigan coach is already familiar with the region and its resources and this plays to his advantage.

Cowherd also talked about how the Bears possess the tools in terms of talents in the wide receiver and pass rusher department along with a good draft capital to build for Jim Harbaugh to take over and build a strong solid team for the future.

"There's a story in The Athletic today that the Bears need to go out and get Jim Harbaugh from Michigan. I think he's more important to college football than he is to pro football. But it is interesting. He is a midwest guy. And the Bears are a huge NFL Midwest brand. The Bears are not that far off", Cowherd said.

"So Chicago's actually got a No.1 receiver and a really good pro in the building who's already an edge rusher [Montez Sweat]. So there's a lot to work with."

Furthermore, Colin Cowherd also talked about the possibility of the NCAA coming down hard on Jim Harbaugh for the sign-stealing scandal if the Michigan Wolverines go on to win the national championship:

"Or he can stay at Michigan, with the NCAA, especially if Michigan wins, they may be in a very very bad mood and Michigan taunting them winning a national championship, NCAA could come down really punitively."

There is one big hindrance in Jim Harbaugh joining the Chicago Bears

Things may not be as simple as it looks if Harbaugh does decide to jump to the NFL with the Chicago Bears. One of the biggest hindrances in this move could be current Bears President Kevin Warren.

Bleacher Reports' Jordan Schultz discussed how Warren was the Big Ten president when Harbaugh started his journey with Michigan. He then went on to state that both of them do not have a good bond with the other and that their relationship is at a critical stage without the hope of repairs. But we've seen time heal some of the most drastic relationships. So while in theory, the move may work, the reality of the situation may point in some other direction.