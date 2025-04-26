College analyst uses Quinn Ewers & Kyle McCord to debunk “conspiracy” against Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders saw himself fallout of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback was initially projected as a top-three pick. However, after his decision not to participate in the Combine and Pro Day, Shedeur's draft stock took a massive hit.
Sanders plunged way farther into the draft than anyone could have anticipated. He was passed on by teams in both the second and third rounds before finally going to the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick. Stephen A. Smith shared a tweet on X about how the league allegedly used Coach Prime's son to send a message.
Smith talked about how this collusion by the NFL teams was similar to what happened to Colin Kaepernick and how it's a bad look for the NFL. However, analyst David Cone argued with Smith while using the examples of other undrafted quarterbacks like Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord, and Will Howard.
"Quinn Ewers was a perfect 1,000 recruit, learned under Steve Sarkisian, and made 2 CFPs- still undrafted- Will Howard is the reigning national champion who threw for 4,000 yards on 73%- still undrafted- Kyle McCord led nation in passing 4,779 still undrafted- Dillon Gabriel threw for 18,722 yards in college and got drafted 94th- the NFL isn't engaged in a conspiracy against Shedeur Sanders...you just liked watching his dad play," Cone wrote.
Shedeur is not the only quarterback the Browns chose in this year's draft. Before him, they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Thus, both of them might potentially serve as backups to veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this upcoming season.
Shedeur Sanders celebrates his selection by the Browns with brother Shilo
The Colorado quarterback has been waiting for his draft selection with his close family and friends at home. His brother, Shilo, is also waiting for his name to be called out. However, this did not deter him from celebrating Shedeur going to the Browns.
In the clip shared on X by ESPN Cleveland on Saturday, Shilo jumped up from his seat with joy upon hearing his brother's name in the fourth round. He immediately went to hug his brother before busting out a few dance moves while others cheered on Shedeur Sanders.
It has been an interesting draft process for Shedeur Sanders. It will be interesting to see if he can make a name for himself with the Browns or end up being a bust.
