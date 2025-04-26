Shedeur Sanders sends 3-word message after Browns finally draft Coach Prime's son following catastrophic slide

It looked like the 2025 NFL Draft moment would never arrive for Shedeur Sanders, whose draft stock had been in free fall for the past two days. However, Coach Prime's son has finally found his NFL home. The Cleveland Browns traded up in the fifth round to pick the Colorado quarterback at No. 144 overall, ending one of the most talked-about draft falls in recent memory.

Ad

Shedeur wasted no time reacting. He dropped a simple yet powerful three-word message on X:

“Thank you GOD,” signaling both relief and gratitude after a wild draft weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sliding from a first-round pick to a fifth-round pick, Shedeur watched five QBs get taken ahead of him. The Browns grabbed Dillon Gabriel in the third round before trading up to land Shedeur on Saturday. Still, Cleveland may have scored big, holding a signal-caller who threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions over his last two college seasons.

In 2024 alone, Sanders racked up 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Browns' QB room is now stacked with Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.

Ad

Also read: Jason Whitlock compares Shedeur Sanders' pranksters to Howard Stern

What did Shedeur Sanders say after going undrafted on day 1 and day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft?

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft experience didn't exactly go according to plan. The Colorado star went undrafted through Day 1 and Day 2. Spending Thursday night with family in Texas, Sanders kept his composure as he watched Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart being picked up by the Giants at No. 25. After end of day 1, Shedeur said,

Ad

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything's possible," Sanders said. "Fuel to the fire."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Day 2 was another painful night for Shedeur as he didn't hear his name called. He tweeted on X,

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The brutal slide aside, Sanders' college resume speaks for itself — Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, and monster stats. His No. 2 jersey was just retired at Colorado, proving his legacy is already established in Boulder, no matter how the draft played out.

Also read: Insider notes on Shedeur Sanders' draft slide: Major red flags, terrible pre-draft process, Deion Sanders' influence, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place