Shedeur Sanders sends 3-word message after Browns finally draft Coach Prime's son following catastrophic slide

It looked like the 2025 NFL Draft moment would never arrive for Shedeur Sanders, whose draft stock had been in free fall for the past two days. However, Coach Prime's son has finally found his NFL home. The Cleveland Browns traded up in the fifth round to pick the Colorado quarterback at No. 144 overall, ending one of the most talked-about draft falls in recent memory.
Shedeur wasted no time reacting. He dropped a simple yet powerful three-word message on X:
“Thank you GOD,” signaling both relief and gratitude after a wild draft weekend.
Sliding from a first-round pick to a fifth-round pick, Shedeur watched five QBs get taken ahead of him. The Browns grabbed Dillon Gabriel in the third round before trading up to land Shedeur on Saturday. Still, Cleveland may have scored big, holding a signal-caller who threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions over his last two college seasons.
In 2024 alone, Sanders racked up 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Browns' QB room is now stacked with Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.
What did Shedeur Sanders say after going undrafted on day 1 and day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft?
Shedeur Sanders' 2025 NFL Draft experience didn't exactly go according to plan. The Colorado star went undrafted through Day 1 and Day 2. Spending Thursday night with family in Texas, Sanders kept his composure as he watched Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart being picked up by the Giants at No. 25. After end of day 1, Shedeur said,
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything's possible," Sanders said. "Fuel to the fire."
Day 2 was another painful night for Shedeur as he didn't hear his name called. He tweeted on X,
"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING."
The brutal slide aside, Sanders' college resume speaks for itself — Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, and monster stats. His No. 2 jersey was just retired at Colorado, proving his legacy is already established in Boulder, no matter how the draft played out.
