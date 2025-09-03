"College to me does not fit Bill Belichick": Dave Portnoy delivers stern verdict on UNC coach while drawing bold comparisons to Deion Sanders

Bill Belichick got off to a rocky start to his UNC coaching career. The Tar Heels suffered a crushing 48-14 loss to TCU on Monday night. Although Belichick has been in charge of UNC for just one game, Barstool owner Dave Portnoy believes that the six-time Super Bowl winner might not be a good fit at the collegiate level. &quot;College, to me, does not fit Belichick,” Portnoy started via Barstool Sports on Tuesday. Portnoy also compared Belichick to Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who is in his third year with the program. “It fits Deion,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;Deion’s a ‘Rah Rah’ recruiter. Even if you look at yesterday, how the celebs LT and Jordan and they’re up in the box. They’re not on the field. Like, you don’t have the Michael Irvin Miami on the sideline going bananas with the players. He’s a different guy. He’s not the run out of the tunnel guy.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record last season. His Buffs also produced the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. However, Sanders' Colorado lost 27-20 against Georgia Tech in its 2025 season opener. Bill Belichick will be aiming to get first win as UNC coach vs. CharlotteNorth Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: GettyBill Belichick is still looking for his first win as UNC coach. He will want to get that out of the way when the Tar Heels travel to face Charlotte on Saturday.The UNC vs. Charlotte clash will commence at 7 p.m. ET from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Belichick won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots. He also won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. After leaving a lasting impression in the NFL. Belichick will be eager to achieve success at the collegiate level. Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State