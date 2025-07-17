College Football 26 patch update: What are the latest fixes and new additions in July?

EA College Football 26 has been available to the general public for a week, providing fans with plenty of opportunities for fun. However, that also means that players have had enough time to experience some of the issues with the game. While it is a well-designed game, it was not without bugs at launch.

Fortunately for fans, on Tuesday, EA released its first official patch for College Football 26. They posted on the EA Forums, showing all the changes for the first update to the game since its launch. The patch notes address some big gameplay bugs as well as some problems in one of the most popular game modes, Road to Glory.

College Football 26 patch update: Gameplay changes

When the game launched, many fans were excited to see what the new game had to offer that was different from College Football 25. While there were improvements to gameplay, there were also some new bugs and problems. Fortunately, the patch on Tuesday addressed several of them.

One of the biggest problems was an issue that caused linebackers to run slower than intended when defending running plays. This was fixed. Additionally, the developers fixed an issue where a blocked kick would not play out when using a left-footed kicker.

A rare issue where players were unable to snap the ball sometimes after inputting a specific button combo was addressed. Along with that, there was a bug that caused wide receivers to get a speed boost when calling specific reverse pass plays. This should no longer be an issue.

Additionally, the development team did some tuning to reduce the size of the time window for perfectly timed stiff arms. Lastly, there was tuning to increase catch chances for interceptions.

Road to Glory changes in College Football 26

The development team also addressed a few problems that players were experiencing with the Road to Glory game mode. They reduced the positive and negative impacts of team Per Play Grading events for MIKE and CB. Additionally, they increased the positive and negative impacts of user Per Play Grading events for MIKE and CB.

While players are still likely to experience some issues in the coming weeks, this patch appears to have done a good job of fixing some of the biggest issues with the game. Fans should expect to see consistent patches in the coming months to improve the state of the game.

