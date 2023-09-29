College GameDay guest picker Ken Jeong movies and TV shows: Top 5 projects, awards and more 

Hollywood actor and comedian Ken Jeong is coming back to ESPN College GameDay in Week 5. College GameDay is heading to his alma mater, Duke for the first time in the program's history, as they will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on their home ground.

Not to mention, fans are excited to see the comedic touch Jeong will bring this time to College GameDay.

This will be Jeong's second appearance on College GameDay. His debut with the ESPN crew back in 2021 during the Michigan vs Michigan State game. And the show will forever be remembered by fans for the hilarious shoutout he gave to his wife on live television.

As Ken Jeong prepares for his College GameDay appearances, let us have a look at his best movies and shows, and also the best awards he has been bestowed with for his comedic brilliance and acting.

Ken Jeong movies and TV shows (Top 5)

#1 The Hangover Series

The Hangover series was the main reason why Ken Jeong rose to national fame. He played the role of Leslie Chow, an intrusive and spontaneous character and a crucial part of the film series' success in the Box Office.

In the first film, Mr. Chow was the antagonist of the film, while the second film saw him play a supporting character.

The third film of the series was when he emerged as the deranged villain of the story. Ken Jeong's character in The Hangover series was a drug lord and an international criminal, who would always have an abusive relationship with drugs.

However, it is because of the antics and the events that unfurled in the movie which is why Mr. Chow is loved worldwide.

#2 Pineapple Express

Another notable character that Ken Jeong portrayed was in the movie Pineapple Express. In the movie, he was portrayed as the leader of the Korean drug gang.

The movie was a big hit, and went on to rack $102 million at the Box Office. Although Ken Jeong did not have a very comedic role in this film, his versatility as an actor is what made him a fan favorite.

#3 Advantageous

This 2015 film was one that portrayed Ken Jeong in a more serious limelight. The dystopian sci-fi movie received widespread praise from critics for the story-line and theme as well as the acting showcased by the actors.

In the movie, Jeong played the role of Han, who was the former lover of the protagonist. And his moving portrayal of the character is one that is still talked about years later.

#4 Crazy Rich Asians

This 2018 comedy-drama was more up Ken Jeong's alley, as it went on to become another massive box office success.

The film showcases the journey of how the protagonist went on to meet her boyfriend's family, only to find out that they are one of the richest families in Singapore.

In the movie, Jeong plays the role of Goh Wye Mun, the wealthy father of the protagonist's best friend, Goh Peik Lin

#5 NBC Sitcom Community

One of the most memorable performances of Ken Jeong from his early days of acting was in the NBC Sitcom called Community, which aired for six seasons from 2009 to 2014.

Jeong played the role of a Spanish teacher called Ben Chang who was unstable and had a love-hate relationship with his students.

After he was fired as a Spanish teacher at the end of season one, he went on to appear in various roles on the show.

Ken Jeong's awards

In 2010, the 54-year-old actor earned the Teen Choice Award for the "Male Breakout Star" category. In the same year, he was nominated for two MTV Movie Awards. He won the Best WTF Moment and Best Villain for his role in 'The Hangover movie'.

He also won the Visionary Award bestowed by one of the oldest Asian-Pacific American Theater companies called the East West Players.

Apart from this, the standup star won the Streamy award for the 'Best Guest Appearance' on the comedy series called 'Burning Love' in 2013.