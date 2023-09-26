"Colorado is not good y'all" - CFB Analyst sheds light on Deion Sanders' attention-grabbing personality and team's overall talent base

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have caught the attention of many people and have gravitated to the television whenever their games kick off on Saturdays. With a 3-1 record in his first season as the coach of the program, everything seems to be pointing in the right direction.

College football insider Greg McElroy spoke on his Always College Football podcast and discussed how the Colorado Buffaloes are just not that good compared to the rest of the sport at this moment.

"Colorado is not good, y'all. I hate to rain on the parade, and I know it's been a real fun story and I know that Deion's [Sanders] is going to capture the nation's attention. I think it's really important to acknowledge that while they have talent, they're not that good yet. It's not that they don't have good players, it's the offensive line, if you're going to be a high quality outfit in college football... you have to be good up front."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Buffaloes' offensive line has been a big issue, as they have allowed 23 sacks up to this point. It is unfair to classify all the sacks as their fault but they need to be able to give Shedeur Sanders and the skill position players time to develop plays.

What is the ceiling for the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes are a talented team, but they have been able to feast up on the non-conference opponents. The Pac-12 Conference has been doing extremely well, with four teams in the top 10 in the AP Poll. However, how far can the Buffaloes go this season?

Shedeur Sanders has proven to be one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football but his receivers are going down. Xavier Weaver is on this week's injury report before their game with the USC Trojans, while Travis Hunter is recovering from a lacerated liver. The defense also has been struggling to get going, as they are giving up 33.3 points per game.

This Buffaloes team does have some quality pieces that they can build around in the future, but this season feels like the highest would be a top 15 spot in the AP Poll and a bowl game. They should be able to win games in the conference, but they are not at the level in the first year of the Deion Sanders regime to be competing for a national championship.