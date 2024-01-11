Colorado HC Deion Sanders bids adieu to Nick Saban with a throwback post from their memories together

As Nick Saban stepped down as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Deion Sanders took to Instagram to bid him a hearty farewell. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach posted a throwback picture with the Alabama legend from their moments together. Prime Time affirmed the love and respect he has for the seven-time national champion coach.

Saban announced his decision to retire as the Crimson Tide head coach on Wednesday after 17 years in charge. This supposedly brings the curtain down on his five-decade-long coaching career if he doesn't intend to take up an NFL job. And since the news broke, many people have reacted to it in their own ways.

The $50 million-worth Prime Time shared a story with the fans containing a photo of him with Coach Saban and a direct message for him. Calling him the ‘GOAT’, Sanders affirmed his love for the legendary college football coach.

“Love ya Coach and You’re the GOAT,” Coach Prime had written.

Coach Prime also talked about the reason he thought Saban decided to retire. According to Sanders, the ever-changing landscape and ways of college football ultimately became the reason for the 72-year-old to leave it altogether.

Coach Saban, on the other hand, cited age and health as the reasons behind the decision. Just over a year ago, both of them had a public dispute over the transfer of Travis Hunter from Jackson State.

Sanders had even accused the Alabama Crimson Tide of dishonesty and trying to lure his player by paying him a million dollars. But in September last year, they publicly buried the hatchet and cheered for each other. Now that Saban is not on the college football scene, it will be interesting to see how far Coach Prime can go to match his legacy.

As Deion Sanders rues Nick Saban's retirement, son Shedeur sends a recruitment message

Soon after Nick Saban's retirement was announced, Colorado QB and Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders sent a message to Alabama players. Maybe he wants some of them to join him in Boulder, as their legendary head coach has decided that it is time for him to step away.

While Coach Prime is no stranger to using the transfer portal to strengthen his roster, it remains to be seen how many players heed his son’s call. For now, the fans and players are still coming to terms with Coach Saban's sudden announcement.

