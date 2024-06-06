Colorado WR gets real about scrambling through Deion Sanders' offseason Navy SEAL training: "This is a grind"

Carson Westbrook, a wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes, has opened up about the grueling Navy SEAL training program that head coach Deion Sanders instituted. Reflecting on the intense regimen, Westbrook described the experience as a "grind," highlighting the physical and mental challenges it posed.

"People don't realize how hard this is," Westbrook shared via unapologeticallybuffs. "It's a grind, getting up every morning, coming out here, having Navy SEALs yell at you while you're not doing planks on the pool ground. You can't even, you just slip and you can't even hold your arm straight. So it's crazy, but you just gotta persevere. It's been great."

This tough regimen, based on the high benchmarks set by the US Navy SEALs, strives to stretch sportsmen beyond their perceived capabilities. Westbrook, who joined the Buffaloes in March following National Signing Day, emphasized the unexpectedly tough nature of the training.

"I thought it was just a lot of hype and like, I really didn't think it was gonna be this tough. I knew it was gonna be hard, but I didn't realize it was gonna be as hard as it really is. You see the workouts, you're like, yeah, I mean, that looks hard. But just looking at it, you don't understand until you're in the shoes doing it."

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds, Westbrook was a standout two-way player at Schley County in Georgia. Last year, he recorded 42 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns, earning First-Team All-State honors. He also holds the GHSA career interceptions record with 16.

Westbrook is the latest addition from the Florida-Georgia region to the Buffaloes' roster, joining returning starters Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn, Jr. Westbrook is also a two-sport athlete, excelling in baseball much like Coach Prime himself.

Former player thinks Deion Sanders’ future at Colorado hinges on 2024 performance

While the Colorado Buffaloes performed poorly in stretches in 2023, Deion Sanders is among the most influential personalities in the NCAA. Even with their slump, no one has suggested that Sanders should leave Boulder.

In December 2022, Deion Sanders signed a five-year contract with the Buffaloes for more than $29.5 million after a short time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His influence helped the program generate $45 million in revenue and media money for the school after the 2023 season.

However, if the team endures another 4-8 season, Sanders might find himself on the hot seat, according to Matt McChesney. Appearing on "Coach JB Show with Big Smitty," former Colorado player Matt McChesney discussed the potential consequences of a poor 2024 season for Deion Sanders.

“Just please God, win football games,” McChesney implored.

He warned that a 5-7 season could prompt the organization to consider a new head coach:

“Take away his name, go 4-8 and five-seven, and lose your best players, and you can’t refill the coffers with a five-star quarterback if they don’t get the kid from SC that they got all their money on.”

Deion Sanders’ overall coaching record is 31-14, going 0-2 in bowls. He took Jackson State to two straight Celebration Bowls and its first unbeaten regular season ever.