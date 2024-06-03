Watch: Bulked-up Mac Jones goes full Taysom Hill at Jaguars OTAs

Mac Jones has become a completely different man since being traded to his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars. Video footage from The Florida Times-Union's Demetrius Harvey on Monday showed the former New England Patriot practicing some rushing drills in the mold of Taysom Hill, the gadget player for the New Orleans Saints, then dancing afterward.

He is expected to enter the 2024 season backing up franchise face (and fellow 2021 draft alum and one-time Pro Bowler) Trevor Lawrence. Jones' stint as the Patriots' starter was marred by offensive inconsistencies in his sophomore campaign, and he was benched multiple times for Bailey Zappe.

Coach believes Mac Jones is enjoying himself with Jaguars

Sitting is usually not a good sign for any player; but if Mac Jones is to be asked, he is taking it all in stride.

Last week, coach Doug Pedersen said of his new backup quarterback's acclimatization to the Jaguars' system:

“He’s the ultimate pro. He’s done a great job since he’s been here, spending time studying the offense, getting caught up in the offense. You can see why I liked him coming out of college, when (I was) looking at quarterbacks back then. … (He) throws a really good ball.”

He also said that being at home would do only wonders to the player's psyche:

“Change of scenery sometimes is good for players and coaches. For him to get back here around family, friends, has been good for him. I think he’s embraced it since he’s been here.”

Patriots GM discusses lessons learned from Mac Jones era

Meanwhile, where Jones used to play, the Patriots have a new potential franchise QB; and the man who chose him is adamant that the quarterback situation will play out differently.

New de facto general manager Eliot Wolf discussed how the team will apply past lessons as it pivots to Drake Maye, the third overall pick of April's draft, on "Up & Adams" last week:

“The main thing that we’ve been able to take away is just being able to support not only Drake but every quarterback we have. Just throw every level of support that we possibly can at the quarterbacks. … Whether it’s coaching, whether it’s something off the field, whether it’s virtual reality, whatever the case may be.

"Just really having the willingness to support whoever the quarterback is — in every facet that we possibly can.”

The plan in Foxboro is reportedly to have the former North Carolina Tar Heel learn from the bench under returning veteran Jacoby Brissett.