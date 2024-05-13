WATCH: Colorado WR Travis Hunter and fiancee Leanna Lenee grace the PBR World Finals 

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter and his fiance Leanna Lenee were at the PBR World Finals at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. The well-regarded Hunter came in as a surprise guest for bull rider John Crimber, who could not believe his eyes when he saw Hunter.

Crimber finished with a score of 89.75 after going head-to-head with the 'Brown Bomber' and did the Heisman Trophy pose as a tribute to the Colorado Buffaloes star.

Hunter got engaged to his fiancee Leanna Lenee in February after years of dating and she announced the engagement on Instagram with the caption "A million times, yes."

Travis Hunter's relationship decision criticized

Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter met at Collins High School and started dating during Hunter's senior year before he joined Jackson State to play for coach Deion Sanders, whom he maintains a close relationship with.

"He was a friend. I didn't respond to him because he wasn't my type," Lenee said on their YouTube channel. "I left him in my DMs for like two months and then finally I answered him, but I didn't want to be nothing."

Hunter's decision to get engaged was well-received by a portion of college football fans, but former St. Louis Rams star Matt McChesney, appearing on "The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty," did not hold back at the engagement.

“Travis Hunter is getting married. Congratulations, bro. But you just got in the line to lose half of your s**t, and you’re not even 21 years old yet,” McChesney said. "Personally, if my son walked up to me and said he’s getting married in college, I would s*ap him until he was purple and be like, ‘Are you out of your mind? What’s wrong with you, dog?’ But that’s not my kid, so you know.”

Leanna Lenee supported Travis Hunter during serious injury

During the just-concluded season, Travis Hunter was one of the surprises of the college football season. He had 721 yards on 57 receptions leading to five touchdowns and was the only player in the last two decades to register both 100 yards and an interception during the same contest.

Defensively, he had three interceptions, 31 tackles, and five pass breakups in only nine games played after missing a few weeks of action due to a lacerated liver. During his hospitalization after the Rocky Mountain Showdown, his fiancee Leanna Lenee was by his side and updated fans on his condition regularly on Instagram.

Lenee shared a heartwarming post on Instagram during the couple's anniversary in February.

"No relationship is perfect, but we perfected the art of trying. We are living in our 3rd state together now, and this is a life I wouldn’t want to share with anyone else. You are the greatest friend and partner I have ever had. I love you, sincerely and without limit," she wrote.

Leanna Lenee is well-liked within the college football fan community and her dedication to Travis Hunter, who will head to the 2025 NFL Draft as a highly regarded prospect, has been well-proven.