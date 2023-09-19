One of the casualties of Saturday's Rocky Mountain Showdown was Travis Hunter, the star behind Colorado's perfect start to the season and a potential Heisman contender.

In the first quarter, the Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn put in a malicious late hit on Hunter, leaving the two-way player in pain. Although he returned to the game, Hunter was taken to hospital before the start of the second half.

The Buffaloes struggled immensely in his absence as the Rams put in a spirited underdog performance. They trailed late into the fourth quarter with 11:22 remaining on the clock.

Maverick quarterback Shedeur Sanders led a 98-yard drive to tie the matchup before combining with Michael Harrison for two touchdowns, helping Colorado to a 43-35 win in double overtime.

On a Bleacher Report stream, Travis Hunter revealed how Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has prepared Colorado for the effortless execution of the 98-yard drive.

Hunter said the Buffs have been practicing the "two-minute drill" since fall camp:

"98 yards, two-minute drill, Coach Prime prompted us through those situations so much in the fall camp and so much during the week, it just comes natural to us now.

"We already knew what’s going on. We don't shake up in those pressure moments. We rise in the pressure moments. We like the pressure on us because we get to show everybody what we're about."

After the game, while speaking on ESPN's "SportsCenter," Shedeur Sanders laid out his inspiration behind the comeback performance.

“All I was thinking was Brady mode,” Sanders said. “That’s it. Simple. … They left too much time out there.”

The fallout from the Travis Hunter injury

Colorado fans were left worried after the news of wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter getting injured in the fiery game filtered through, with Deion Sanders confirming the bad news.

"The first thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks. I heard that for sure. But we will do what we must to take care of him. I know Travis probably will want to be out for two weeks. But we got to make sure he is OK. His health is more important than this game," Sanders said.

The Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders summarized how significant the loss of Travis Hunter is to Colorado:

"The bad thing about losing Travis is you lose such a crucial piece of our team. He's on offense and defense, so it's like you're losing two players in one, so that was pretty rough."

According to sports analyst Skip Bayless, Hunter suffered a lacerated liver, which could keep him out for up to four weeks.

The injury to Heisman-chasing Travis Hunter has come at the worst possible time for Colorado as it faces Oregon and USC in its upcoming matches.