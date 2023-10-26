Could Michigan fire Jim Harbaugh? Exploring NCAA's penalties for alleged sign-stealing

Amid the escalating sign-stealing scandal at Michigan, one question looms: Could Jim Harbaugh face the possibility of being fired? Even before the latest controversy came to light, Harbaugh's future was uncertain.

The past four months have added to this with the coach's reported NFL interviews and inquiries about other jobs. The sign-stealing controversy is currently centering around text messages unearthed by Sports Illustrated.

The messages revealed a system allegedly led by Harbaugh that involved scouting opponents and potential future opponents over the past few years. Although sign-stealing isn't illegal, sending staff members to do so is against the rules.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The situation took an interesting twist when The Washington Post reported that an outside firm had provided the NCAA with information obtained from Michigan, potentially involving more coaches.

The question now revolves around what Jim Harbaugh knew and what can be proven he knew. Harbaugh, in a statement through the school, said:

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment.”

The ultimate outcome and potential penalties for Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh will depend on the information yet to emerge from this ongoing story. As with most NCAA investigations, the process is expected to take time.

Jim Harbaugh faces NCAA penalties for sign-stealing

The Michigan Wolverines and their coach, Jim Harbaugh, are under the microscope as the NCAA investigates sign-stealing allegations. Harbaugh, who joined the program in 2015, was even suspended for three games by the Wolverines at the start of the 2023 college football season, albeit for charges related to alleged recruiting infractions.

The Big Ten Conference confirmed that it had been notified about the NCAA's investigation into the Wolverines. However, no further details were disclosed.

The current investigation is centered around a potential violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1. The law clearly states:

"Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited."

The 2023 NCAA football rule book addresses sign-stealing in a general way. It reads:

“Any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited.”

No specific penalty is outlined in the rule book. While this controversy swirls around Harbaugh, the possibility of his departure from Michigan is up for discussion. However, it's not entirely improbable for the coach to face suspension or NCAA penalties.

Expand Tweet

The more plausible scenario appears to be Harbaugh voluntarily leaving. His ambitions of winning a Super Bowl have been evident through his invitations for NFL jobs. As the investigation unfolds, college football is eager to see how this chapter in Harbaugh's career will ultimately play out.

The Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are currently ranked No. 2 and will have an open weekend in Week 9. They take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 4, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.