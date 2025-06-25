"Crazy sh*t happens in the playoffs": CFB analyst predicts Georgia's chances of winning natty with Gunner Stockton

Quarterback Gunner Stockton shoulders Georgia's offense this upcoming season. After Kirby Smart lost Carson Beck to Mario Cristobal's Miami, Stockton is projected to be QB1.

In addition to Beck's departure, Georgia lost 13 players to the NFL draft this year, leaving the roster in a delicate position, as the current players do not boast as much experience as the previous roster had. Although Smart pulled in 10 players from the transfer portal, it would be interesting to note how the teamwork plays out in the 2025 season.

However, the limelight is shouldered by Stockton presently, and analyst Cousin Shane gives up the latest scoop on whether Georgia can make it up to the natty this upcoming season.

SEC Mike asked Shane how confident he was about the Bulldogs getting to the National Championship, on a scale of one through 10. One being low and 10 being an absolute slam dunk.

"7.5, Shame answered on the SEC Football podcast. "7.5 is where I'm at. ... I mean, just crazy shit happens in the playoffs. I mean, we've got a quarterback. Look, just quarterback situation." (1:11:00-1:12:00).

"We're doing optimistically, best case scenario. But if Gunner goes down, can somebody step in and I say, I'm not wishing any injury. But there's, this is a theme at certain positions that I worry about and and if something bad happens in that scenario."

On Sunday, analyst Josh Pate further expressed his concerns regarding the Bulldogs by saying, "I bought Georgia to miss at +198." His reasons to believe so were a tough schedule with an unproven quarterback.

However, ESPN has a positive outlook towards the Bulldogs' entry in the playoffs. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Longhorns, the Bulldogs, and the Crimson Tide are the three teams with the best chance to win the national championship, alongside Ohio State.

The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Furthermore, they are scheduled to play top-25 teams, competing against powerhouses such as Texas and Alabama, among others. Presently, Georgia has a 30+ game win streak at home.

"Not confident in Gunner Stockton:" Analyst mulls over Kirby Smart's prized quarterback

Last season, the 6-foot-1 Gunner Stockton logged 57 of 83 passes for 588 yards, three touchdowns against two interceptions. In the 2025 season, however, for the first time, he will be a starter, and analyst Paul Finebaum has his doubts regarding Kirby Smart's prized quarterback.

I'm not confident in Gunner Stockton," Finebaum said on his show on Sunday. "I sat with Kirby a couple of weeks ago, and he acted like he was, but I'd like to give him a lie detector test. Carson Beck had his faults, but I'd much rather have him than Gunner Stockton."

In the Sugar Bowl, Stockton registered 234 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Fighting Irish, culminating in a loss. However, he is among the top 5 Georgia players leading the offense for the 2025 season.

