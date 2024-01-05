It was an epic turn of fortune for Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports. He is celebrating the New Year with a mind-blowing $1 million win from his bet on Michigan in the Rose Bowl game.

After some heavy losses in 2023, Portnay took a sabbatical from gambling. It looks like his time away has yielded a solid payout as the No. 1 Wolverines clinched the Rose Bowl with a 27–20 win over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in an overtime goal-line stand.

Captured on video at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Portnoy erupted with joy and said:

"Holy f*cking sh*t, I’m a million f*cking bucks richer. We’re going to f*cking Houston."

However, his excitement wasn't just about the monetary gain but also a triumphant moment for the Wolverines and the Big Ten, breaking the SEC dominance.

"When everything was on the line, it was the Michigan men who stood up and made plays when we needed to," Portnoy said.

While the $1 million win undoubtedly alleviates the sting of his previous gambling losses, Portnoy's focus remains on the Wolverines, who triumphed over Nick Saban's Alabama.

"Finally, a Big Ten team sticks it to the big bad bully," Portnoy said.

He dismissed the financial gains in front of the greater goal of securing the national title. Jim Harbaugh's men will now face the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the CFP national championship game on Monday, Jan. 8. If U-M wins, it will be the school's first title since 1997.

Stephen A Smith picks Michigan Wolverines over the Washington Huskies

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has made his prediction for the national championship game. In a recent episode of "First Take," Smith expressed his belief in the Wolverines.

"I got Michigan winning the national title, but it wouldn't surprise me if Washington upset them," Smith said.

The Wolverines' win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl came via an overtime touchdown by running back Blake Corum, which proved pivotal for Coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s eyeing his first national championship appearance in nine years at Michigan.

Conversely, Washington earned its place by defeating No. 4 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl in an electrifying game. Grady Gross' two fourth-quarter field goals sealed the Huskies' success, setting the stage for their national championship bid.

The upcoming title game is a must-watch for college football fans, with Jim Harbaugh aiming to secure his first national title. Meanwhile, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, with a successful two-year stint and a Pac-12 title, would want to prove his mettle further.

