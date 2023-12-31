How much money could Stephen A. Smith make with ESPN in 2024? Looking at NBA analyst's contract & more

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has made a name with his takes and strong television personality on ESPN's "First Take." Despite the network having several layoffs this year, Smith remained safe as he is one of the most popular individuals in sports media.

How much money could Smith make with ESPN in 2024? According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Smith is projected to earn $20 million in 2024. With his contract ending after 2023, this is a tremendous new deal that would be hard for Smith to pass on.

Smith's versatile knowledge and ability to report multiple sports is what makes him easily stand out from others in his field. Despite reports of Smith being unsatisfied with his contract, this could convince him to stay committed to ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith's current contract

Originally reported by The New York Post and Sports Illustrated, Stephen A. Smith has a contract of $12 million per year. The New York Knicks fan was interviewed by Outkick, where he discussed his preference for increased pay in his future deal with ESPN.

"Yes," Smith said. "I'm not stuttering. Hell, yes, that's absolutely true. I've been No. 1 for 12 years. April 1st will mark 12 consecutive years I've been No. 1. Not only have I been No. 1 every year, I've been No. 1 every week and every month of every year for the last 12 years.

"You don't get to say that about too many people. I'm so honored to have the colleagues that I have that I work with at ESPN every day. And at the end of the day, it would be nice, one day, for this man to stand before everyone and be like, 'I'm No. 1, and this says I'm No. 1.'"

To be in his shoes in one of the most competitive industries and to still be considered one of the best to do it, Stephen A. Smith has certainly made a strong case for himself to be paid more.