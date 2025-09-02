Dave Portnoy takes aim at Michael Jordan's brand after Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson-themed sign goes viral at UNC vs. TCU game

Bill Belichick's UNC suffered a crushing 48-14 defeat to TCU in its 2025 season opener on Monday night. Before the game, fans created a hilarious sign using Belichick's beach yoga pose with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, while also referencing NBA legend Michael Jordan's famous Air Jordan brand. The sign appeared to depict Belichick lying on the ground in his trademark hoodie while lifting the Hudson in a yoga pose, with &quot;Air Jordon.&quot; written as a caption.When Barstool owner Dave Portnoy caught a glimpse of the sign outside the UNC tailgate, he joined in on the fun. &quot;Top 1 sign of all time? #airjordon,&quot; Portnoy tweeted. The design was created in relation to six-time NBA champion Jordan, who played a North Carolina before going pro. It also referenced Hudson's Instagram post from March 15, in which she and Belichick struck a pose during a beachside yoga session.Notably, Jordan and Jordon were among the many celebrities in attendance for UNC's game against the Horned Frogs on Monday night. Unfortunately for the home team, Belichick's coaching debut at UNC didn't go according to plan as TCU ran riot with its offense. Bill Belichick says UNC was outplayed vs. TCU in 2025 season openerNCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: ImagnUNC coach Bill Belichick said that his team was outplayed by TCU on Monday. &quot;They outplayed us, outcoached us, and they were just better than we were tonight,&quot; Belichick said. &quot;That's all there was to it. They did a lot more things right than we did.&quot;However, Belichick also added that his team is better than how it performed against the Horned Frogs. &quot;We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it,&quot; Belichick said. &quot;Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do.&quot;Belichick's UNC will travel to face Charlotte on Saturday.Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State