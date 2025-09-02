  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Dave Portnoy takes aim at Michael Jordan's brand after Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson-themed sign goes viral at UNC vs. TCU game

Dave Portnoy takes aim at Michael Jordan's brand after Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson-themed sign goes viral at UNC vs. TCU game

By Arnold
Modified Sep 02, 2025 13:11 GMT
Dave Portnoy takes aim at Michael Jordan
Dave Portnoy takes aim at Michael Jordan's brand after Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson-themed sign goes viral at UNC vs. TCU game (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Bill Belichick's UNC suffered a crushing 48-14 defeat to TCU in its 2025 season opener on Monday night. Before the game, fans created a hilarious sign using Belichick's beach yoga pose with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, while also referencing NBA legend Michael Jordan's famous Air Jordan brand.

Ad

The sign appeared to depict Belichick lying on the ground in his trademark hoodie while lifting the Hudson in a yoga pose, with "Air Jordon." written as a caption.

When Barstool owner Dave Portnoy caught a glimpse of the sign outside the UNC tailgate, he joined in on the fun.

"Top 1 sign of all time? #airjordon," Portnoy tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The design was created in relation to six-time NBA champion Jordan, who played a North Carolina before going pro. It also referenced Hudson's Instagram post from March 15, in which she and Belichick struck a pose during a beachside yoga session.

Notably, Jordan and Jordon were among the many celebrities in attendance for UNC's game against the Horned Frogs on Monday night.

Unfortunately for the home team, Belichick's coaching debut at UNC didn't go according to plan as TCU ran riot with its offense.

Ad

Bill Belichick says UNC was outplayed vs. TCU in 2025 season opener

NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: North Carolina HC Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

UNC coach Bill Belichick said that his team was outplayed by TCU on Monday.

Ad
"They outplayed us, outcoached us, and they were just better than we were tonight," Belichick said. "That's all there was to it. They did a lot more things right than we did."

However, Belichick also added that his team is better than how it performed against the Horned Frogs.

"We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it," Belichick said. "Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do."
Ad

Belichick's UNC will travel to face Charlotte on Saturday.

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

Also Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications