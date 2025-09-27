David Pollack names ACC team as best college football program in country and it's not Bill Belichick's North Carolina

College football analyst David Pollack has offered his view on the best program in the country this season, entering Week 5. Pollack picked an ACC team, which wasn't Bill Belichick's North Carolina. Pollack stunned many by putting the Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 overall. “I think Miami’s the best team in the country,” Pollack said via CBS Sports on Saturday. “Miami is the best team I’ve seen so far … I love their defensive line. They don’t have to twist, they don’t have to stunt. They just have a bunch of people that are going to kick the absolute crud out of you. &quot;They are so good and physical up front to play the run, to rush the passer. Their offensive line are a bunch of maulers. Carson Beck protected, it’s a nice thing isn’t it?”Miami (4-0) is ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest AP Poll. The Hurricanes have looked solid in offense with quarterback Carson Beck leading the team. Miami bested Notre Dame 27-24 in Week 1 and crushed B-CU 45-3 in Week 2. The Hurricanes beat South Florida 49-12 in Week 3 and took down Florida 26-7 in Week 4.Mario Cristobal's Miami has a BYE in Week 5, but will return to action against No. 8 Florida State on Oct. 4. David Pollack offers take on Georgia vs. Alabama Week 5 clashCollege Football Analyst David Pollack - Source: ImagnDavid Pollack, a former Bulldogs linebacker, gave his two cents on the highly-anticipated Georgia vs. Alabama Week 5 clash on Saturday. “The Dogs have a lot of really good backs, backs they can rotate in that are really physical and can break tackles,” Pollack said. “Listen, this is not the Carson Beck squad where they want to spread it out and throw the football all over the yard. They’ve got to be physical and run it.”Pollack also that Georgia's running game will be important with quarterback Gunner Stockton. “Stockton is very comfortable doing that,” David Pollack said. “In the Kirby Smart era, only one quarterback has rushed for 10 attempts or more in a game – and it is Gunner Stockton. He has done it three times. It is a big part of what they do and how they do it.“The ground game will be key for Georgia. You’re starting to see some signs where they’ve been better there, and they will have to be against Alabama.”The Alabama vs. Georgia Week 5 clash will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC