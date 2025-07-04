Days after NYT’s ‘most stylish’ nod, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson shares glowing snaps

Bill Belichick continues his preparation for his collegiate coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, continues to be a hot topic of gossip this offseason. A few days ago, the New York Times dubbed Belichick's girlfriend as one of the "most stylish" people in 2025.

Now, Hudson is once again making waves for a post she shared on social media. On Thursday, Belichick's girlfriend shared a few black-and-white snippets of herself on Instagram.

It showcased her flaunting a vintage look with smoky makeup and an elegant dress. She tagged the New York Times and New York Times Fashion & Style in the caption, showcasing her gratitude for being named as one of the most stylish people of 2025.

In May, Jordon Hudson also participated in the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant. She finished as the second runner-up in the competition. Belichick had taken some time off from his offseason preparation to attend the event and showcase his support for his girlfriend.

Following the event, Hudson came forward to share her thoughts about being a runner-up at the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant.

"I'm feeling an immense amount of pride right now," Hudson said. "I'm hoping everyone who's watching this finds strength to push through whatever it is they are going through and embodies that hate never wins."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's romance has been under constant public scrutiny because of the age gap. However, it received more criticism after her infamous moment during the UNC coach's "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview drama.

During the interview, the host asked Belichick to share some details about how he initially met Hudson. However, she interrupted and said Belichick would not be answering personal questions. This led to her receiving a lot of criticism for apparently trying to control the coach's lifestyle.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly involved in A.J. Ferrari not joining North Carolina wrestling

A.J. Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA Division champion in the 197-pound category. He was initially committed to Oklahoma State but was expelled from the school after his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case in August 2022.

Ferrari joined Cal State Bakersfield last year and won the Pac-12 title while winning bronze at the 2025 Division I championship. He was going to join the UNC wrestling team this year but ended up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

During an interview with Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska coach Mark Manning said that Bill Belichick's girlfriend allegedly had a role in Ferrari not enrolling at North Carolina.

"Rob Koll, the North Carolina coach who I've known for 35 years, and is a great friend of mine, called me up when they didn't let A.J. into North Carolina," Manning said. "A.J. was already there training some, and they didn't let him in admissions-wise for various reasons, and Bill Belichick's girlfriend had something to do with that."

Belichick begins his debut season with the Tar Heels with a showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept. 1 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

